Naby Keita Set for Liverpool Return vs. MK Dons, Xherdan Shaqiri out

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Naby Keita is set to return to action for Liverpool against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but the Reds will be without Xherdan Shaqiri.

Keita has not played since the Reds' defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield after suffering a muscle strain in training.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders offered an update on his return, per Goal's Neil Jones:

Keita arrived last summer from RB Leipzig and, after taking time to settle in at Anfield, finished the season in strong form before a groin injury ended it slightly prematurely.

The 24-year-old is an impressive all-rounder in midfield, offering energy and dynamic movement, tenacious ball-winning and the ability to push forward and contribute goals and assists.

Against League One side MK Dons, he'll have an opportunity to ease himself back into first-team action before facing more difficult tests in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo shared further updates from Lijnders on Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Divock Origi:

Per James Carroll for Liverpool's official website, Lijnders said of Shaqiri:

"Yesterday towards the end of training, Shaq felt his calf stiffen up a little bit.

"He couldn't continue and a scan showed he had a little tear there. We need to wait a couple of days, but for sure he is not in contention for tomorrow. He needs some rest, so he will not be involved."

Mane and Alisson would likely have been rested in this game anyway to keep them fresh for more important games, but it would have been a great opportunity for Shaqiri, who has played just 25 minutes of football this season spread across four cameo appearances.

Liverpool.com's Joel Rabinowitz felt for the Switzerland international:

Shaqiri offers guile and invention, but when the Reds front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are fit, there's little room for him in the side.

With the playmaker out and manager Jurgen Klopp likely to name a young side, it could fall to Keita to make the difference for Liverpool on Wednesday.