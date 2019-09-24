Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Following on from an impressive win at Sevilla, Real Madrid are back in action on Wednesday in La Liga, as they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos produced their best performance of the campaign in Andalucia, with Karim Benzema on target in a 1-0 win. The victory moved Madrid up to second in the La Liga table, with Athletic Club only leading them on goal difference.

Osasuna will be difficult opponents, though. Since their promotion back to the top flight they've impressed and are unbeaten, with one win and four draws so far. They'll go to the Bernabeu with belief they can frustrate Zinedine Zidane's side and potentially cause an upset.

Preview

Sunday's showdown with Sevilla was always going to be a massive game for Real Madrid. Not only did the team need to respond following a shocking 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, they were also up against former boss Julen Lopetegui.

With all of that in mind, Zidane would have been delighted to see his team produce a big performance on the road:

It means that for all the problems that have been endured by Real Madrid in the opening weeks of the season, they are a point clear of their city rivals Atletico Madrid and already a whopping four points in front of Barcelona, who lost to Granada on Saturday.

While Los Blancos did spend big in the summer on a number of high-profile players, once again they look set to rely on Benzema this term.

In a poor 2018-19 season, the Frenchman was comfortably Madrid's best performer, and he has started this season well, too.

Per OptaJose, the Madrid No. 9 is a major threat in the air:

The EiF Soccer account was full of praise for Benzema, suggesting he doesn't get the credit he deserves:

Crucially, Benzema was well supported in his role on Sunday, with James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in the attacking midfield berths. Overall, there was a better balance to Zidane's side, even with Luka Modric missing the game.

The test for Madrid now will be to back up a strong performance with another one on Wednesday; the inconsistency of the side means that's no guarantee, though.

Spanish football journalist Andy West believes a win against Osasuna will put a rosier complexion on Madrid's start to the season:

Osasuna are a tough nut to crack. Already this season they've draw with Barcelona, and although Jagoba Arrasate's team are not the most flamboyant in attack, they are disciplined and tenacious in their defensive work.

It's easy to see Madrid finding their opponents difficult to break down in the early stages of the encounter. However, as the match goes on and spaces begin to open up, the extra attacking quality in the Los Blancos lineup will see them pull clear.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna