Report: FA Investigating Bernardo Silva's Deleted Racist Tweet About Ben Mendy

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The FA are reportedly investigating a potentially racist tweet from Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva directed at his team-mate Benjamin Mendy. 

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, Silva later deleted the tweet, which put a photograph of Mendy as a child alongside the logo for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos, which been deemed in some quarters as "insensitive and potentially racist."

The 25-year-old later posted a follow-up tweet which read: "Can’t even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

