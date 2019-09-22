Report: FA Investigating Bernardo Silva's Deleted Racist Tweet About Ben Mendy

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The FA are reportedly investigating a potentially racist tweet from Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva directed at his team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, Silva later deleted the tweet, which put a photograph of Mendy as a child alongside the logo for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos, which been deemed in some quarters as "insensitive and potentially racist."

The 25-year-old later posted a follow-up tweet which read: "Can’t even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."

