Patriots' Jakob Johnson 1st International Pathway Program Player to Be Activated

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2019

New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patrots fullback Jakob Johnson has become the first player from the NFL's International Pathway Program to make it to a main roster.

The Patriots announced Saturday they signed Johnson off the practice squad.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Germany-born Johnson is the first player from the program to date who has been assigned to a 53-man roster. 

The NFL created the International Pathway Program in 2017 as a way to provide athletes who live outside of the United States with an opportunity to develop their football skills and receive placement on the practice squad of an NFL team. 

In April, the league announced the four AFC East teams were chosen from a random draw to receive a special practice squad exemption to carry a player from the program.

Johnson, 24, was assigned to the Patriots after previously playing in the German Football League. He played college football at the University of Tennessee from 2014 to 2017. 

