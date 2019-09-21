Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Powers Juventus to Narrow Win vs. Verona

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half penalty and Aaron Ramsey opened his account on his league debut to help Juventus beat Hellas Verona 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Verona had gone in front thanks to Miguel Veloso but saw Marash Kumbulla sent off for a second bookable offence deep inro stoppage time.

The win at the Allianz Stadium has put Maurizio Sarri's Juve top of the table ahead of the Milan derby later today.

Ramsey was looking bright from the off on his league debut, with the former Arsenal schemer teeing up Juan Cuadrado inside the first minute. Ronaldo was also exerting his influence, shooting wide after fine work from left-back Alex Sandro.

Despite Juve's forward players doing the early running, it was the visitors who should have been in front when Merih Demiral felled Samuel Di Carmine in the box. However, Di Carmine clipped the post with his effort from 12 yards.

Even so, Verona did take the lead a minute later courtesy of a fine strike from Miguel Veloso:

The away side held the lead for just 11 minutes, thanks largely to being unable to keep Ronaldo and Ramsey quiet. Ronaldo's square ball found Ramsey on the edge of the area, and the classy midfielder arrowed a terrific shot into the bottom corner.

Juve predictably turned up the heat after drawing level, yet the hosts couldn't find the finishing touch on a number of occasions. Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both went close, but Verona managed to hold firm headed into the break.

The pattern of play continued after the restart, with Cuadrado proving a menace from the flanks. He won a penalty after one rapid run from out to in drew a foul from Koray Gunter.

There was no wasted motion in Ronaldo's emphatic finish.

Ramsey and Ronaldo continued to show an instant rapport, teeing up one another, while Dybala and Cuadrado also went close. Verona might have levelled, but neither Veloso nor Mattia Zaccagni were able to apply a finish.

While Ramsey was acting as the creative fulcrum, Miralem Pjanic began to stamp his authority on Juve's passing in the final 15 minutes. He created chances for Blaise Matuidi and Leonardo Bonucci and also went close himself after curling in a shot from the edge of the area.

Juve couldn't find a third goal, but Kumbulla walked in the 94th minute after being booked for bringing down Matuidi. His dismissal helped the leaders see out a hard-fought but ultimately deserved win.

What's Next?

Juve are away to Brescia on Tuesday, while Verona host Udinese on the same day.