Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 EFL Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal will begin their 2019-20 EFL Cup campaign on Tuesday, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium.

For the Gunners supporters, the contest is set to represent another chance to see some of the club's rising young stars, many of whom impressed in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

It's a big challenge for Nottingham Forest, and given their own congested schedule, it'll be intriguing to see how much of a priority this competition represents for the Championship club. Sabri Lamouchi's side are sixth in the second tier after eight games.

Odds

Arsenal win (2/5)

Draw (9/2)

Forest win (7/1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

While Arsenal excelled in the transfer window this summer, the development of the club's younger players is going to be a focus of attention. Competitions like the Europa League and the League Cup will be crucial for them to get early minutes in the campaign.

After Emery turned to some more senior options in Sunday's Premier League encounter with Aston Villa, some of Arsenal's youthful jewels will likely come in.

Last week, the standout performers for the Gunners in Germany were Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka, as they were each on the scoresheet in a strong away performance:

While Emery used Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the point of the attack for that encounter, in Willock, Saka and Emile Smith Rowe there was a vibrant young trio in support.

Willock is the rising star the Arsenal supporters have seen the most of this season. In Europe and the Premier League he's showcased a maturity that belies his years and an ability to carry the ball forward through the phases.

Nick Ames of the Guardian commented on what was a rounded display from the 20-year-old against Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League:

Sako isn't as established yet, although it's easy to see why so many associated with Arsenal consider him to be the brightest player in this crop of academy stars.

The forward was a constant threat to Frankfurt, with his speed, change of pace and close control giving the Gunners an edge in the final third. His late goal was a nerve-settler for the visitors and the cap on what was an exciting glimpse into his potential.

Given he's still just 17, it wouldn't be a surprise if Emery took some time to fully integrate Saka into the XI, although he did start against Aston Villa on Sunday.

As for Forest, they will view this encounter as a free hit. The team come into the game in decent spirits, having beat Barnsley 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday to move into a play-off spot.

Their strong form and significant travelling support will lift the visitors, meaning this should be a close encounter. However, Arsenal should eventually be too strong.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Forest