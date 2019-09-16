Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss Among NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss Among NBA Owners Launching New TequilaSeptember 16, 2019
Several NBA governors are launching a new brand of tequila.
According to Chloe Sorvino of Forbes, Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers co-governor Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-governor Wes Edens and Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck created a line of tequilas, Cincoro Tequila.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: Michael Jordan, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Lakers owner @JeanieBuss and Bucks owner Wes Edens launch new @cincorotequila. Prices: $70 for Blanco, $90 for Reposado, $130 for Anejo & $1600 for Extra Anejo. https://t.co/MGKdhuUERU
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
