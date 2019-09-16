Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss Among NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Several NBA governors are launching a new brand of tequila.

According to Chloe Sorvino of Forbes, Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers co-governor Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-governor Wes Edens and Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck created a line of tequilas, Cincoro Tequila.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking the NBA's Best Backcourts ✍️

    Who's the league's best duo entering 2019-20?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Best Backcourts ✍️

    Who's the league's best duo entering 2019-20?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Gasol, Rubio, Spain Defeat Argentina to Win 2019 FIBA World Cup

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gasol, Rubio, Spain Defeat Argentina to Win 2019 FIBA World Cup

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Who You Got: Russell or the Big O?

    It's a battle of the triple-double kings 👑

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who You Got: Russell or the Big O?

    It's a battle of the triple-double kings 👑

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MJ Selling Part of Hornets Stake, Will Maintain Control

    Jordan will remain in control of Hornets after selling 'large piece' of team (Charlotte Observer)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: MJ Selling Part of Hornets Stake, Will Maintain Control

    Jordan will remain in control of Hornets after selling 'large piece' of team (Charlotte Observer)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report