Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss Among NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

Several NBA governors are launching a new brand of tequila.

According to Chloe Sorvino of Forbes, Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers co-governor Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-governor Wes Edens and Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck created a line of tequilas, Cincoro Tequila.

