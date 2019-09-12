Report: Dez Bryant Drawing Interest from Teams; WR Eyeing Saints, Packers, More

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Although Dez Bryant doesn't expect to return to the field until mid-October, the free-agent wide receiver is drawing interest on the open market.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday on NFL Live she had spoken to Bryant's trainer, who said "some teams have been expressing interest" in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Anderson added Bryant has the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers atop his wish list.

Bryant signed with the Saints last November. Two days after joining the team, he tore his Achilles tendon in practice, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2018 season and ensuring he'd miss the start of 2019 as well.

His personal receivers coach, David Robinson, provided an update to NFL Network's Jane Slater in August, saying Bryant was "healthy, moving fast and explosive."

Bryant was an All-Pro in 2014, catching 88 passes for 1,320 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns. He suffered a fracture in his foot in 2015, which limited him to nine games before he underwent offseason surgery.

Between 2016 and 2017, he hauled in 119 receptions for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns—solid production, but not at the elite level he was delivering before his foot fracture. Heading into last season, Bryant appeared to indicate he needed a little more time to heal up before he made his next move:

Waiting before signing a new contract could work in Bryant's favor once again. Injuries will inevitably deplete teams' receiving corps.

The Saints, for instance, targeted him after having placed Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve. Cameron Meredith was playing below expectations as well, giving New Orleans two compelling reasons to sign Bryant.

The same could be true for another franchise when Bryant feels ready to get back on the field.