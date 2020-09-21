Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr.'s Fantasy Outlook After Tevin Coleman's Injury

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries.

The latest player to go down is running back Tevin Coleman, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Monday that he's expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a knee injury. Raheem Mostert is also sidelined with an injury, leaving Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. as the team's primary options in the backfield.

That, in turn, leaves fantasy managers to question how this backfield will shake out going forward.

McKinnon's role likely won't change much. He offers some value in the passing game and will get some touches, but it's a pretty safe bet he'll end up in a fairly even timeshare with Wilson. He's been good this year, with 101 rushing yards and a score and three receptions for 20 yards and another touchdown.

The 5'9", 205-pound McKinnon is a flex who might have some RB2 upside in the right matchups or if he earns a bigger role than Wilson. That leaves him as a somewhat intriguing waiver-wire add this week:

Wilson, meanwhile, hasn't played much this year, with just two carries for three yards. His 3.9 yards per carry for his career doesn't jump off the page, nor does his 95 carries for 374 yards and four scores in his three NFL seasons.

One thing to note, however, is how the 6-foot, 213-pounder was used late in Sunday's game against the New York Jets:

Like McKinnon, he has flex potential here and could see more snaps and carries, though McKinnon certainly has made the most of his touches thus far (three runs in each game). Wilson may see more carries and the early-down work, with McKinnon getting more time on third downs and in the passing game.

Each player limits the other, so this has all the makings of an evenly split platoon. Forecast them accordingly.