2019 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored, Lamar Jackson Soars After Week 1

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's going to take more than five touchdown passes in one game for Lamar Jackson to move ahead of the reigning MVP when it comes to the odds for this year's award, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is already in the top eight.

Caesars Sportsbook shared its updated NFL MVP odds after Week 1, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is atop the list at +300 (bet $100 to win $300). He is followed by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (+700) and New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady (+800):

Mahomes won the award last year in his first full season as a starter and looked the part again in a 40-26 win over the Jaguars to open the campaign. He threw for 378 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions and helped Sammy Watkins (nine catches for 198 yards and three scores) look like a star in the process.

That Mahomes still had the offense rolling even without one of his top options in Tyreek Hill bodes well for his MVP chances because the speedster will miss four to six weeks with a clavicle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Wentz and Brady figure to remain among the top candidates as long as they stay healthy and their teams are on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders, but it was Jackson's showing that stood out the most in the opening week.

If he continues throwing the ball like he did Sunday in addition to his running abilities, he has the skill set to challenge Mahomes for the rest of the year.

