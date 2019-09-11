2019 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored, Lamar Jackson Soars After Week 1

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

It's going to take more than five touchdown passes in one game for Lamar Jackson to move ahead of the reigning MVP when it comes to the odds for this year's award, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is already in the top eight. 

Caesars Sportsbook shared its updated NFL MVP odds after Week 1, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is atop the list at +300 (bet $100 to win $300). He is followed by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (+700) and New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady (+800):

Mahomes won the award last year in his first full season as a starter and looked the part again in a 40-26 win over the Jaguars to open the campaign. He threw for 378 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions and helped Sammy Watkins (nine catches for 198 yards and three scores) look like a star in the process.

That Mahomes still had the offense rolling even without one of his top options in Tyreek Hill bodes well for his MVP chances because the speedster will miss four to six weeks with a clavicle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Wentz and Brady figure to remain among the top candidates as long as they stay healthy and their teams are on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders, but it was Jackson's showing that stood out the most in the opening week.

If he continues throwing the ball like he did Sunday in addition to his running abilities, he has the skill set to challenge Mahomes for the rest of the year.

On this episode of The Lefkoe Show, Adam Lefkoe is joined as always by Eagles legend Brian Westbrook to discuss... what else? The incredible running backs on display in Week 1 of the NFL season. Did you know that McVay is using old Westbrook game tape to help Todd Gurley develop? There's insider tidbits like that galore, including some predictive analysis of Week 2's most intriguing matchups. It's gonna be here all season long, so keep coming back!

Related

    Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2 ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2 ✍️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    🦅 Eagles have what they need for another ring 🤝 How long before Dak gets his deal? 🙌 NFL's best WR isn't a debate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    🦅 Eagles have what they need for another ring 🤝 How long before Dak gets his deal? 🙌 NFL's best WR isn't a debate

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Austin Ekeler’s Rise

    ✊ How he won over the locker room 😮 ‘Can take it to the house every time’ ➡️ Meet the RB who’s making Melvin expendable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Austin Ekeler’s Rise

    ✊ How he won over the locker room 😮 ‘Can take it to the house every time’ ➡️ Meet the RB who’s making Melvin expendable

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Practices with Pats

    Belichick: ‘We’ve looked into the situation; we’re taking it very seriously’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Practices with Pats

    Belichick: ‘We’ve looked into the situation; we’re taking it very seriously’

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report