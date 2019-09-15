Sasha Banks Wins Via DQ, Becky Lynch Retains Title at WWE Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Despite falling to Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions on Sunday, Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship due to the disqualification finish.

Banks was hoisted with her own petard to some extent. She introduced a steel chair into the match that Lynch would later use to devastating effect.

The two brawled around the arena, eventually returning to the ring. Lynch placed Banks' arm between the seat and backrest and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her.

The champion had already been disqualified by that point, though, earning the DQ when she struck the referee with the steel chair. She looked more than satisfied with the final result.

After four months away from WWE, The Boss made a shocking return the night after SummerSlam in Toronto. She attacked Natalya and then beat down The Man with a steel chair as well after she attempted to make the save.

The new-look and new-attitude Banks explained her actions by claiming she should have been the one in Lynch's spot. Rather than defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, she wanted to be in the main event against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

On an ensuing episode of Raw, The Boss interrupted a tag team match pitting Lynch and Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Banks once again targeted The Man, but The Hugger seemingly attempted to put a stop to it by grabbing the chair.

Instead, Bayley began hitting Lynch with the chair, turning heel in the process.

Most assumed The Boss 'n' Hug Connection was no more after Banks' turn, but Bayley made it clear the next night on SmackDown Live that it wasn't the case, as she patted herself on the back for her loyalty to her friend.

Banks and Bayley then double-teamed Charlotte with a steel chair and showed their solidarity ahead of their respective singles matches at Clash of Champions.

On the go-home episode of Raw prior to Clash of Champions, Banks and Bayley teamed up against Lynch and The Queen. Despite the fact The Man and Charlotte hadn't been on the same page for quite some time, they picked up the win when the latter hit Bayley with Natural Selection.

In turn, that gave Lynch some momentum ahead of her match against Banks at Sunday's pay-per-view.

While Banks did pick up a quick win over Nattie on Raw a few weeks ago, Sunday marked her first major singles match since returning. Because of that, it was fair to wonder if ring rust would come into play.

At the same time, The Boss and Lynch are two of the best female wrestlers in the world, and they also have a long history of facing each other. Because of those factors, they managed to deliver in what was one of the most eagerly anticipated women's matches in recent memory.

Lynch managed to leave the event with her title reign intact, but with Hell in a Cell on tap for October 6, perhaps a rematch inside the structure is in order to settle her heated rivalry with Banks.

