Predicting the Next Wave of NFL Megadeals After Zeke, Goff Extensions

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

NFL teams have handed out more than a half-billion dollars in recent extensions, but don't expect the money to stop flowing anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams rewarded quarterback Jared Goff with a four-year, $134 million extension. One day later, the Dallas Cowboys gave star tailback Ezekiel Elliott a six-year, $90 million extension.

Earlier this summer, the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension with a then-record $107.9 million in guarantees. (Goff has since surpassed that number.) The New Orleans Saints also made Michael Thomas the league's highest-paid wide receiver with a five-year, $100 million extension.

Expect this to continue in the coming days, weeks and months as the best of the best continue to reset the market. The following players should be next in line to cash in thanks to their importance to their respective teams, their age, the remaining years on their contracts and their status amongst players at their respective positions.