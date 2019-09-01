Report: Seahawks Won't Franchise Jadeveon Clowney; Texans Paying Star's Bonus

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly promised Jadeveon Clowney they will not use the franchise tag on him after this season, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, adding the Seahawks will pay Clowney $8 million in salary. The Houston Texans covered the remaining $7 million Clowney is owed in a signing bonus.

The Texans traded Clowney to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick, pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin. The deal has been widely viewed as a steal for Seattle and looks even more so now that the Seahawks will only cover about half of Clowney's salary.

Clowney held out throughout training camp over displeasure with not reaching a long-term deal with the Texans. He is being forced to play out the franchise tag in 2019 after making the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

The Seahawks needed to add an elite pass-rusher after trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason. Clowney will join Ziggy Ansah in a new-look Seattle defensive line and will be back playing his more natural defensive end position after spending much of his time in Houston standing up as a linebacker.

Agreeing to not franchise Clowney in 2020 opens up the possibility he's a one-season rental, which is likely why Houston's compensation was lacking. Clowney had most of the leverage in negotiations because he had to sign the franchise tag for the Texans to complete any trade. The relationship between the franchise and Clowney had also soured to the point they needed to part, and it's clear the Texans were looking to retool their roster before Week 1.

Regardless, Clowney has now set himself up to become one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in football next season.