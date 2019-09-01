Fantasy Football 2019 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Drafting late this year? Forgot to bring your BeerSheets to the draft and need to bring some rankings up on your phone? We’ve got you covered with some last-minute positional rankings for standard, non-PPR leagues with four points per passing touchdown.

Check out the rankings below and remember to adjust accordingly if Ezekiel Elliott or Melvin Gordon stop their holdouts ahead of kickoff on September 6.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Deshaun Watson

3. Aaron Rodgers

4. Lamar Jackson

5. Carson Wentz

6. Russell Wilson

7. Drew Brees

8. Josh Allen

9. Baker Mayfield

10. Matt Ryan

11. Cam Newton

12. Kyler Murray

13. Jared Goff

14. Philip Rivers

15. Jameis Winston

16. Dak Prescott

17. Tom Brady

18. Sam Darnold

19. Matt Stafford

20. Mitch Trubisky

21. Derek Carr

22. Jimmy Garoppolo

23. Ben Roethlisberger

24. Kirk Cousins

25. Marcus Mariota

26. Ryan Fitzpatrick

27. Nick Foles

28. Joe Flacco

29. Andy Dalton

30. Eli Manning

Running Back

1. Saquon Barkley

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Alvin Kamara

4. David Johnson

5. Dalvin Cook

6. Le’Veon Bell

7. James Conner

8. Todd Gurley

9. Leonard Fournette

10. Kerryon Johnson

11. Aaron Jones

12. Nick Chubb

13. Marlon Mack

14. Devonta Freeman

15. Derrick Henry

16. Josh Jacobs

17. David Montgomery

18. Ezekiel Elliott

19. Melvin Gordon

20. Chris Carson

21. Sony Michel

22. Joe Mixon

23. Mark Ingram

24. Damien Williams

25. Duke Johnson Jr.

26. Miles Sanders

27. Tarik Cohen

28. Philip Lindsay

29. Tevin Coleman

30. Tony Pollard

31. Adrian Peterson

32. Jordan Howard

33. Derrius Guice

34. Kenyan Drake

35. Devin Singletary

36. Latavius Murray

37. Kalen Ballage

38. Matt Breida

39. Austin Ekeler

40. Rashaad Penny

Wide Receiver

1. Deandre Hopkins

2. Michael Thomas

3. Davante Adams

4. Julio Jones

5. Mike Evans

6. Odell Beckham Jr.

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster

8. Stefon Diggs

9. Antonio Brown

10. Robert Woods

11. Adam Thielen

12. Amari Cooper

13. Kenny Golladay

14. DJ Moore

15. Mike Williams

16. Robby Anderson

17. Calvin Ridley

18. Chris Godwin

19. Dede Westbrook

20. TY Hilton

21. Josh Gordon

22. Alshon Jeffery

23. Brandin Cooks

24. Tyler Boyd

25. Julian Edelman

26. Cooper Kupp

27. Keenan Allen

28. Tyreek Hill

29. Dante Pettis

30. AJ Green

31. Tyler Lockett

32. John Brown

33. Corey Davis

34. Will Fuller

35. Sammy Watkins

36. Christian Kirk

37. Allen Robinson

38. Marvin Jones

39. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

40. Marquise Brown

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Zach Ertz

4. OJ Howard

5. Vance McDonald

6. Evan Engram

7. Hunter Henry

8. David Njoku

9. Austin Hooper

10. Mark Andrews

11. Trey Burton

12. Darren Waller

13. Eric Ebron

14. Delanie Walker

15. TJ Hockenson

16. Greg Olsen

17. Jack Doyle

18. Noah Fant

19. Jimmy Graham

20. Gerald Everett

21. Chris Henrdon

22. Kyle Rudolph

23. Jordan Reed

24. Jordan Thomas

25. Jack Doyle

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein

2. Justin Tucker

3. Stephen Gostkowski

4. Harrison Butker

5. Wil Lutz

6. Adam Vinatieri

7. Jake Elliott

8. Robbie Gould

9. Ka’imi Fairbairn

10. Brett Maher

11. Michael Badgley

12. Matt Prater

13. Jason Myers

14. Graham Gano

15. Aldrick Rosas

16. Dan Bailey

17. Chris Boswell

18. Ryan Succop

19. Brandon McManus

20. Josh Lambo

21. Giorgio Tavecchio

22. Stephen Hauschka

23. Greg Joseph

24. Daniel Carlson

25. Zane Gonzalez

Defense

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Chicago Bears

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Cleveland Browns

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Denver Broncos

11. Houston Texans

12. Buffalo Bills

13. New England Patriots

14. Seattle Seahawks

15. Kansas City Chiefs

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. New York Jets

21. Dallas Cowboys

22. Green Bay Packers

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Arizona Cardinals