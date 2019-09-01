Fantasy Football 2019 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

Fantasy Football 2019 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute DraftersSeptember 1, 2019
Drafting late this year? Forgot to bring your BeerSheets to the draft and need to bring some rankings up on your phone? We’ve got you covered with some last-minute positional rankings for standard, non-PPR leagues with four points per passing touchdown.
Check out the rankings below and remember to adjust accordingly if Ezekiel Elliott or Melvin Gordon stop their holdouts ahead of kickoff on September 6.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Deshaun Watson
3. Aaron Rodgers
4. Lamar Jackson
5. Carson Wentz
6. Russell Wilson
7. Drew Brees
8. Josh Allen
9. Baker Mayfield
10. Matt Ryan
11. Cam Newton
12. Kyler Murray
13. Jared Goff
14. Philip Rivers
15. Jameis Winston
16. Dak Prescott
17. Tom Brady
18. Sam Darnold
19. Matt Stafford
20. Mitch Trubisky
21. Derek Carr
22. Jimmy Garoppolo
23. Ben Roethlisberger
24. Kirk Cousins
25. Marcus Mariota
26. Ryan Fitzpatrick
27. Nick Foles
28. Joe Flacco
29. Andy Dalton
30. Eli Manning
Running Back
1. Saquon Barkley
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Alvin Kamara
4. David Johnson
5. Dalvin Cook
6. Le’Veon Bell
7. James Conner
8. Todd Gurley
9. Leonard Fournette
10. Kerryon Johnson
11. Aaron Jones
12. Nick Chubb
13. Marlon Mack
14. Devonta Freeman
15. Derrick Henry
16. Josh Jacobs
17. David Montgomery
18. Ezekiel Elliott
19. Melvin Gordon
20. Chris Carson
21. Sony Michel
22. Joe Mixon
23. Mark Ingram
24. Damien Williams
25. Duke Johnson Jr.
26. Miles Sanders
27. Tarik Cohen
28. Philip Lindsay
29. Tevin Coleman
30. Tony Pollard
31. Adrian Peterson
32. Jordan Howard
33. Derrius Guice
34. Kenyan Drake
35. Devin Singletary
36. Latavius Murray
37. Kalen Ballage
38. Matt Breida
39. Austin Ekeler
40. Rashaad Penny
Wide Receiver
1. Deandre Hopkins
2. Michael Thomas
3. Davante Adams
4. Julio Jones
5. Mike Evans
6. Odell Beckham Jr.
7. JuJu Smith-Schuster
8. Stefon Diggs
9. Antonio Brown
10. Robert Woods
11. Adam Thielen
12. Amari Cooper
13. Kenny Golladay
14. DJ Moore
15. Mike Williams
16. Robby Anderson
17. Calvin Ridley
18. Chris Godwin
19. Dede Westbrook
20. TY Hilton
21. Josh Gordon
22. Alshon Jeffery
23. Brandin Cooks
24. Tyler Boyd
25. Julian Edelman
26. Cooper Kupp
27. Keenan Allen
28. Tyreek Hill
29. Dante Pettis
30. AJ Green
31. Tyler Lockett
32. John Brown
33. Corey Davis
34. Will Fuller
35. Sammy Watkins
36. Christian Kirk
37. Allen Robinson
38. Marvin Jones
39. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
40. Marquise Brown
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Zach Ertz
4. OJ Howard
5. Vance McDonald
6. Evan Engram
7. Hunter Henry
8. David Njoku
9. Austin Hooper
10. Mark Andrews
11. Trey Burton
12. Darren Waller
13. Eric Ebron
14. Delanie Walker
15. TJ Hockenson
16. Greg Olsen
17. Jack Doyle
18. Noah Fant
19. Jimmy Graham
20. Gerald Everett
21. Chris Henrdon
22. Kyle Rudolph
23. Jordan Reed
24. Jordan Thomas
25. Jack Doyle
Kicker
1. Greg Zuerlein
2. Justin Tucker
3. Stephen Gostkowski
4. Harrison Butker
5. Wil Lutz
6. Adam Vinatieri
7. Jake Elliott
8. Robbie Gould
9. Ka’imi Fairbairn
10. Brett Maher
11. Michael Badgley
12. Matt Prater
13. Jason Myers
14. Graham Gano
15. Aldrick Rosas
16. Dan Bailey
17. Chris Boswell
18. Ryan Succop
19. Brandon McManus
20. Josh Lambo
21. Giorgio Tavecchio
22. Stephen Hauschka
23. Greg Joseph
24. Daniel Carlson
25. Zane Gonzalez
Defense
1. Baltimore Ravens
2. Chicago Bears
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Minnesota Vikings
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Cleveland Browns
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Los Angeles Rams
10. Denver Broncos
11. Houston Texans
12. Buffalo Bills
13. New England Patriots
14. Seattle Seahawks
15. Kansas City Chiefs
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
20. New York Jets
21. Dallas Cowboys
22. Green Bay Packers
23. Atlanta Falcons
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Arizona Cardinals
