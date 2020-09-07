Jose Ramirez Exits Indians vs. Royals After Suffering Thumb Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez exited Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals after six innings because of left thumb discomfort.

He was replaced at the hot corner by Mike Freeman.

Ramirez entered Monday with a .248 batting average with a .843 OPS through his first 40 appearances of this shortened season, adding nine home runs and 26 RBI. He went 0-for-3 on Monday.

The 27-year-old has largely been healthy during the last four full seasons. His only long-term injury was a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist suffered during an Aug. 24, 2019 game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez missed a month.

The seven-year veteran is a two-time All-Star who finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2017 and 2018.

Cleveland (25-15) currently finds itself in position to reach the postseason, sitting a half-game above the Minnesota Twins (26-17) for second place in the American League Central. Of note, they also sit six games clear of the Baltimore Orioles (19-21) in the AL playoff race, should the Indians fall out of second place in the AL Central.

While Cleveland could conceivably reach the postseason without Ramirez, the Indians will likely need their star healthy if they are going to have any shot of ending a 72-year title drought.