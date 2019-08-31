Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season BeginsAugust 31, 2019
Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season Begins
Don't believe everything you hear from NFL head coaches and general managers, especially when they say a specific player isn't available for trade. In January 2019, New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman said, "We didn't sign him to trade him," in regards to wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Two months later, Big Blue sent him to the Cleveland Browns.
On a smaller scale, kicker Eddy Pineiro recently opened up about his sudden move from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"I was only supposed to be out two weeks," Pineiro said. "They were like: 'Hey, we're going to stash you. We're going to get you ready for the next season. You're going to be here for the next 10 years.' I was happy because they believed in me. And then they traded me."
Pineiro learned firsthand about the NFL's fluid nature. One year, you're part of a team's long-term plans; the next, you could be on your way to a new destination.
We'll take a look at eight players who could become centerpieces for trades before final roster cuts Saturday. The selections include high-profile playmakers surrounded by buzz, veterans in danger of losing starting jobs or roster spots and underperforming first-round draft picks from recent years.
Arizona Cardinals Acquire LT Trent Williams from Washington Redskins
The Arizona Cardinals could make a splash on the trade market with quarterback Kyler Murray in mind. The Raiders went after the rookie signal-caller with blitzes in Week 2 of the preseason, sacking him twice.
Murray will struggle tremendously if the offensive line can't keep him off the ground in the face of immense pressure. According to the Washington Post's STATs, left tackle D.J. Humphries allowed five sacks in nine games in 2018.
Humphries could show improvement during a crucial contract year, but the Cardinals may still add a proven high-quality starter in seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams on the blind side.
In an interview with NBC Washington's Sherree Burruss, team president Bruce Allen anticipates Williams playing for the Washington Redskins this season despite the left tackle's decision to stay away from the team thus far.
According to NBC Washington's JP Finlay, finances and distrust toward the organization fueled Williams' holdout.
"Sources explained that the situation is not all about money, rather his contract status along with the series of allegations that the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle has lost faith in the team's front office and medical staff," Finlay wrote.
The Cardinals should try their best to land the top-notch pass protector, who's clearly unhappy with his current squad, in exchange for a second-round pick. In the event of a trade, they can move Humphries to right tackle, where he played the majority of his rookie year, and release Marcus Gilbert to save $4.9 million of cap space, per Over the Cap. That money could go toward Williams' new deal.
Carolina Panthers Acquire DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney from Houston Texans
Texans defensive star Jadeveon Clowney is currently not under contract with the team after the two sides failed to reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline. He also hasn't signed his franchise tag, and the 26-year-old could opt to sit out regular-season games, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, should the Texans look to trade him, Clowney prefers to play for the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite Clowney's leverage, he may develop interest in another team that emerges as a trade partner—a dark-horse suitor with a decent chance to reach the playoffs.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will implement 3-4 alignments on defense in the upcoming season. The front office selected Brian Burns and Christian Miller in the first and fourth rounds of this year's draft, and they'll join newcomer Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison at the edge-rusher position. The latter is learning a new scheme as a full-time starter.
The Panthers could bolster their front seven with Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler who spent five years in an odd-man front under Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel in Houston. Carolina could attempt to send the Texans offensive line help in right tackle Daryl Williams and a third-round pick in exchange.
Kansas City Chiefs Acquire RB LeSean McCoy from Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a crowded running back room, which includes Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.
According to Chris Brown of the Bills' official website, McCoy thinks he has a firm standing with the team after coming off career lows in rushing yards (514) and yards per carry (3.2) last year.
"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told," McCoy said. "That's my every day approach."
Think back to Pineiro's story with the Raiders: What you're told may differ from the reality, especially with constantly moving parts across all 32 rosters. The Bills have a surplus at running back. As a rookie third-rounder, Singletary seems like the future. Gore is on a mere one-year, $2 million deal, and McCoy has a $9.1 million cap hit this season, per Over the Cap.
McCoy could reunite with head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City, lessening the logjam at running back in Buffalo and giving the Chiefs a proven starter to pair alongside Damien Williams. General manager Brett Veach would likely have to surrender a fifth-round pick; he doesn't have a sixth- or seventh-rounder in 2020.
According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, rookie sixth-rounder Darwin Thompson has overtaken sixth-year veteran Carlos Hyde on the depth chart.
"Rookie running back Darwin Thompson appears to have leaped over veteran Carlos Hyde on the depth chart," Taylor wrote. "Thompson split most of the first-team offense repetitions with Damien Williams, the projected starter."
McCoy can fill the veteran role in Kansas City and take on a decent workload, splitting touches with Williams and Thompson. He also put together an All-Pro season under Reid in Philadelphia back in 2011.
Los Angeles Rams Acquire LB Kiko Alonso from Miami Dolphins
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, the Los Angeles Rams' projected starting inside linebacker Micah Kiser underwent surgery for a left pectoral injury earlier this month. The Rams could turn to Bryce Hager, Travin Howard or rookie seventh-rounder Dakota Allen to fill the void, but general manager Les Snead can also acquire a veteran who may be on his way out of Miami.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Kiko Alonso seems expendable in Miami because of former CFL player Sam Eguavoen's emergence at linebacker:
"If Miami can trade Alonso, there would be $1.3 million in dead money and $7 million in cap savings. Finding a trade partner might be difficult, though, because the team acquiring him would be responsible for the entire $6.5 million base salary, including the $2.5 million guaranteed in March."
Despite the prospective cost of acquiring Alonso's $8.3 million cap hit, he's worth the price coming off a solid year with the Dolphins. The seventh-year veteran registered 79 solo tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in 2018.
The Rams should consider plugging a hole in the middle of their defense with a proven commodity still in his prime at 29 years old. He'd likely cost them a sixth-round pick.
Minnesota Vikings Acquire WR Ryan Grant from Oakland Raiders
The Raiders may have to cut a serviceable veteran talent at wide receiver. Keelan Doss, a rookie undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, has flashed through the preseason, racking up 162 yards and a touchdown. He's a potential keeper at the position.
If Doss makes the roster, slotting behind Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow on the depth chart, Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson would battle for the fifth spot.
Nelson sprained his ankle in the second preseason game against the Cardinals and didn't play in either of the last two contests. Grant has four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in two exhibition matchups, showing what he can do in the passing game, so the sixth-year receiver may generate trade interest.
The Minnesota Vikings have an open competition for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Grant could slide into the slot position and reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The front office should offer a sixth-round pick for his services.
In 2017, with Cousins under center in Washington, Grant had his best season, recording 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns. Because Laquon Treadwell has underwhelmed in three seasons in Minnesota (56 catches, 517 yards and one touchdown), the offense has room for a veteran to fill a void in the wide receiver group.
New York Jets Acquire CB Artie Burns from Pittsburgh Steelers
Save for his rookie campaign, Artie Burns hasn't played up to his first-round draft status. According to Ed Bouchette of The Athletic, the Miami product has done just enough to hang on to a roster slot.
"Artie Burns did not turn back into the cornerback the Steelers thought they drafted in the first round in 2016, but he did enough this summer to possibly become their No. 3 man on the outside," Bouchette wrote.
Burns isn't likely to reclaim a starting spot on the boundary with Joe Haden and Steven Nelson on the roster. And Mike Hilton has manned the slot position over the last two seasons with strong results, logging 86 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions.
The Steelers can part ways with Burns, sending him to the New York Jets in exchange for just a late-round pick. Gang Green is in need of cornerback help, even after they acquired Nate Hairston in exchange for a 2020 sixth-rounder Wednesday. The secondary may need two cover men on the boundary while Trumaine Johnson remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
If Johnson misses regular-season action, Burns could start on the outside. In the best-case scenario, the Jets would have their lead cornerback on the field with options, being able to use Hairston or Burns on the opposite side.
Seattle Seahawks Acquire WR Kenny Stills from Miami Dolphins
Barry Jackson and Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald put together a report that suggests Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills would be available for trade, though one source downplayed his potential market interest with roster cuts coming up Saturday.
"A high-ranking league official said Saturday that he doubts Miami would find a trade partner for Alonso or Kenny Stills because teams would wait for them to be cut," per the Miami Herald report.
Based on that insight, the Seahawks' decision to trade for Stills would certainly be a bold and aggressive move. With that said, the offense needs perimeter playmakers. Wideout David Moore has a fractured arm, but it's unclear when he'll return to the field, and head coach Pete Carroll isn't sure about DK Metcalf's recovery timetable following knee surgery.
If the Seahawks are willing to send a fifth-round pick to Miami for Stills, they may have a solid season-long starter on the perimeter.
Before the Seahawks worry about the production from their wide receiver group, they must first field healthy bodies. Stills could satisfy both of those needs since he can suit up Week 1 and serve as the No. 2 option behind Tyler Lockett. In six seasons, the 27-year-old has caught 259 passes for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Acquire WR Josh Doctson from Washington Redskins
The Redskins selected Josh Doctson in the first round of the 2016 draft, but he hasn't become a high-impact player, logging just 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns with a 50 percent catch rate in 33 games.
According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, Washington wants to part ways with Doctson after three disappointing seasons.
"One source close to the situation believes the team has lost faith in Doctson, and wants to trade their 2016 first-round pick before the regular-season opener," Standig wrote.
Doctson would be a better fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than the Seahawks because he'd play third fiddle behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with the NFC South club. The 26-year-old wouldn't have the pressure of contributing in a primary role right away, while Seattle needs immediate wide receiver help.
The Buccaneers may rely heavily on moving the ball through the air considering they didn't acquire a noteworthy ball-carrier after finishing 29th in rushing last year. Running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II have averaged an unimpressive 3.3 yards per carry during the preseason.
If head coach Bruce Arians intends to gouge defenses through the air in the upcoming season, adding Doctson to a strong pass-catching group, which also includes tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, could yield high-end results in the passing game. He'll have opportunities to win one-on-one matchups with his teammates garnering most of the attention downfield.
Doctson came into the league as a first-round pick, but his underwhelming production may fetch no more than a 2020 fifth-round selection from Tampa Bay.