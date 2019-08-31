Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season Begins

0 of 8

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Don't believe everything you hear from NFL head coaches and general managers, especially when they say a specific player isn't available for trade. In January 2019, New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman said, "We didn't sign him to trade him," in regards to wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Two months later, Big Blue sent him to the Cleveland Browns.

On a smaller scale, kicker Eddy Pineiro recently opened up about his sudden move from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I was only supposed to be out two weeks," Pineiro said. "They were like: 'Hey, we're going to stash you. We're going to get you ready for the next season. You're going to be here for the next 10 years.' I was happy because they believed in me. And then they traded me."

Pineiro learned firsthand about the NFL's fluid nature. One year, you're part of a team's long-term plans; the next, you could be on your way to a new destination.

We'll take a look at eight players who could become centerpieces for trades before final roster cuts Saturday. The selections include high-profile playmakers surrounded by buzz, veterans in danger of losing starting jobs or roster spots and underperforming first-round draft picks from recent years.