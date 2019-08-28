Jalen Ramsey to Shadow Tyreek Hill Week 1 After Calling WR a 'Return Specialist'

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill will have a shadow when the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2019 NFL regular season on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash told reporters Wednesday that Jalen Ramsey "will travel" with Hill, indicating the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback will match up against the Chiefs star wideout throughout the game.

Prior to the teams' meeting in Week 5 last year, Ramsey famously downplayed Hill's resume, clarifying Hill made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 as a return specialist.

