US Open Tennis 2019: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

The men's and women's draws at Grand Slams typically turn into polar opposites.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have controlled the men's tournaments over the past three years, while there has been no repeat women's champion since 2016.

Those trends will likely continue at the 2019 U.S. Open, with two of top three men expected to reach the final and the women's field more wide-open because of the plethora of contenders.

Although the brackets could play out in much different fashion, with more upsets likely on the women's side, the results could be the same as a year ago, with defending champions Djokovic and Naomi Osaka entering as the No. 1 seeds.

2019 U.S. Open Schedule

All Times ET.

August 26: Noon-6 p.m. (ESPN), 6-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

August 27: Noon-11 p.m. (ESPN)

August 28: Noon-11 p.m. (ESPN)

August 29: Noon-6 p.m. (ESPN), 6-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

August 30: Noon-6 p.m. (ESPN), 6-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

August 31: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

September 1: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN), 7-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

September 2: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

September 3: Noon-11 p.m. (ESPN)

September 4: Noon-11 p.m. (ESPN)

September 5: Women's semifinals (7-11 p.m., ESPN)

September 6: Men's semifinals (4-11 p.m., ESPN)

September 7: Women's final (4-7 p.m., ESPN)

September 8: Men's final (4-7 p.m., ESPN)

All TV matches can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN.

All non-TV matches can be live-streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Predictions

Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal

Djokovic has won four of the past five majors, including the last two played on hard courts.

In order to claim his second straight U.S. Open crown, the Serb likely has to down Nadal in the championship match.

At January's Australian Open, Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in straight sets to pick up his 15th career major.

In that tournament, Djokovic lost two sets, one to Denis Shapovalov in the third round and the other to Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion produced similar results at Wimbledon, as he dropped two sets over six rounds before outlasting Federer in the final.

Djokovic could face Federer in the semifinals, and he holds an advantage over the Swiss, with six victories in the past seven matches, five of which occurred on hard courts.

The 32-year-old bested Nadal on hard courts in their past eight matches on the surface.

Nadal defeated Djokovic twice at the U.S. Open in 2010 and 2013, but he has been more dominant in the rivalry on clay.

Barring an upset in either bracket, which has been unlikely lately, the titans will square off in the men's final.

We are giving Djokovic the edge because of his recent major form and performances on the hard surface against the left-handed legend.

Naomi Osaka over Sofia Kenin

Over 10 former major champions are entered into the women's draw, with 23-time winner Serena Williams and Osaka headlining the field.

In 2019, 12 different women advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

The unpredictability makes for an entertaining tournament but turns predicting the outcome into a difficult business.

Osaka has an easier route to the semifinals than other contenders, with Kiki Bertens, whose lone major semifinal appearance came in 2016, as her top threat in the upper portion of the bracket.

The toughest draw comes in the third and fourth pods, where Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova reside.

Whichever woman makes it out of that section would have to face Osaka in the semifinals, which presumably gives the two-time major winner an advantage based off work load over the two-week span.

Even though she has not reached a final since conquering the Australian Open, the 21-year-old has a favorable draw and played well in New York a year ago.

On the other end of the draw, American Sofia Kenin is worth watching as a dark horse after she made it to the semifinals in Cincinnati and Toronto.

In Canada, the 20-year-old knocked off Ashleigh Barty, and in Ohio, she defeated Elina Svitolina and beat Osaka after a third-set retirement.

Kenin made a run to the fourth round at the French Open, and her recent results should provide her with a confidence boost.

Navigating the bottom half will not be easy, but she proved in recent weeks that the name on the other side of the court does not intimidate her. Kenin could face Madison Keys, Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Williams on her way to the final.

In the predicted final, we are going with Osaka's championship experience. In her most recent matchup with Kenin, she won the second set 6-1 before retiring with a knee injury.

A year ago, Osaka did not drop a set to Madison Keys or Williams to finish off her title, and we expect a similar dominance as she finds her form in New York.

