Devils' P.K. Subban, Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn Announce Engagement

Two years after meeting, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn have gotten engaged.

The couple broke the news in a recent interview with Vogue's Alexandra Macon. Subban revealed how he popped the question Aug. 14:

"I got the ring and said, 'You know what? I'm just going to do it home.' Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned—well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up."

Subban chose an emerald ring for the proposal because emerald is his birthstone and green is Vonn's favorite color.

It has been an eventful NHL offseason for Subban and Vonn. The Nashville Predators traded the three-time All-Star to the Devils in June.

With their focus on settling in New Jersey, they have not been able to start planning a wedding. Vonn noted they are "not in a big hurry to get married," as she wants to "enjoy the moment and the engagement."