Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis Named as 2019 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast Members

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 22: Lamar Odom #45 of Enemies poses for a portrait during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis were named to the cast for Season 28 of Dancing With The Stars on Wednesday.

Both names were revealed during a segment on Good Morning America:

Odom's involvement is the continuation of a comeback story for the 39-year-old former NBA star. In 2015, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward nearly died after being found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel.

He was in a coma following heavy drug use but pulled through and even attempted to resume his basketball career. With the two-time NBA champion and 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year's deactivation from the BIG3, however, it opened the door for a stint on DWTS.

The 44-year-old Lewis spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Lewis was a 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First Team All-Pro who won a pair of Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP award before getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

During the 14-year existence of DWTS, 11 athletes have won the show, including four NFL players. Lewis will look to become the first NFL player to take first place since former Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings won Season 24 in 2017.    

Related

    Drama Could Cost Antonio Brown the HOF

    TO's story should be a warning to AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Drama Could Cost Antonio Brown the HOF

    TO's story should be a warning to AB

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Give Jaylon Smith 5-Year, $64M Extension

    Smith becomes among five highest-paid LBs with $35.5M guaranteed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Give Jaylon Smith 5-Year, $64M Extension

    Smith becomes among five highest-paid LBs with $35.5M guaranteed

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Storylines and Moments for Episode 3 of Hard Knocks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Storylines and Moments for Episode 3 of Hard Knocks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    AB's Helmet Drama Isn't All Nonsense

    @MikeTanier says AB has the same motivation as Luck and Trent Williams. So why are they viewed differently?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB's Helmet Drama Isn't All Nonsense

    @MikeTanier says AB has the same motivation as Luck and Trent Williams. So why are they viewed differently?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report