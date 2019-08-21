Fantasy Baseball 2019: Best Sleepers to Pick Up for MLB Week 21

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers are in the middle of a slump with 11 losses since August 7, but one hitter has stood out on an individual level during that stretch.

Outfielder Willie Calhoun is heating up at the plate, and although he has not helped the Rangers win games, he could work wonders for certain fantasy teams.

The 24-year-old is one of a few players who have not received a ton of fantasy looks despite performing well recently.

Another player to watch is a pitcher in the middle of a pennant race with the Milwaukee Brewers who is retiring hitters with relative ease.

Best Sleepers To Pick Up

Willie Calhoun, OF, Texas

Calhoun was the lone player in the Texas lineup to record two hits and produce a run in its loss to the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday afternoon.

The multi-hit performance from the outfielder was an extension of the form he has displayed throughout August.

Calhoun has a pair of base knocks in six games this month, with five of them coming since the Rangers opened a home spell against Minnesota August 15.

Even though he has been hot of late, he is still only marginally owned in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per Fantasy Pros, with a combined 28 percent of players putting him on their roster.

The rest of the month should shake out well for the Californian with two additional contests against the Angels and a four-game set that extends to September 1 versus Seattle at home.

In between those matchups is a six-game road swing against the Chicago White Sox and the Angels, which is far from the most treacherous stretch the Rangers will face this season.

Both the White Sox and L.A. are under .500 and out of the playoff hunt, and they do not possess great home marks. Chicago is 30-31 at Guaranteed Rate Field and the Angels are 33-31 at Angel Stadium.

Calhoun possesses a lower batting average and on-base percentage on the road than he does at home, but his OPS and slugging percentage are better on his travels, so there should not be much concern about the change in ball parks after Texas' latest home stand ends.

Adrian Houser, SP, Milwaukee

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Adrian Houser conceded two earned runs on five hits over 13 innings in his last two starts.

Despite throwing well for the third-place side in the National League Central, the 26-year-old is owned in a meager 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN competitions.

Houser could make an immediate impact on your fantasy team since he is slated to take the mound Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The strength of his next opponent and the location of the game should not be an issue since he went into Nationals Park Friday and silenced Washington's red-hot bats.

The two runs plated by the Nationals Friday marked the only time from August 14-19 in which they scored fewer than 10 runs.

In fact, Houser conceded a single earned run in two of his last three road appearances, and he let up four to the Chicago Cubs in the other.

The schedule remains tough for the Oklahoma native and the Brewers, with St. Louis, Houston and the Chicago Cubs coming to Miller Park and a three-game set at Wrigley Field on Labor Day weekend.

Given his recent showing against the Nationals, the strength of the NL Central contenders and the Astros should not be a reason to look away from adding Houser.

