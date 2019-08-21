NFL Power Rankings 2019: Breaking Down Preseason Look at League's Pecking Order

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Two weeks of the NFL preseason down, two to go.

The start of the 2019 NFL season is fast approaching, with teams set to make their final cuts and compete in final preseason contests over the next two weeks. Then, football will really be back.

However, training camp and the first half of preseason action have given us an indication of which teams should be strong and contending for playoff spots this year.

Here's a look at the current NFL power rankings, followed by three teams that could quickly ascend the list early in the regular season.

Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. New England Patriots

4. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Indianapolis Colts

7. Chicago Bears

8. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Cleveland Browns

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. Houston Texans

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Atlanta Falcons

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Baltimore Ravens

16. Minnesota Vikings

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Carolina Panthers

19. San Francisco 49ers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Denver Broncos

24. Detroit Lions

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Washington Redskins

27. Oakland Raiders

28. New York Jets

29. Arizona Cardinals

30. New York Giants

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Three Teams to Watch

9. Cleveland Browns

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There's a lot of hype surrounding the Browns entering the season, but for good reason. They have completely revamped their team with the additions of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and rookie cornerback Greedy Williams.

Plus, quarterback Baker Mayfield should continue to improve in his second season.

Cleveland is already projected as a top-10 team halfway through the preseason, but it could climb even higher early in the regular season. The team opens with games against the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, which should get it off to a 2-0 start.

After that, the Browns have challenging matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. But if they can beat one of those teams, especially the Rams, it could be a memorable start for Cleveland.

12. Green Bay Packers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

If the Packers are going to rebound from a 6-9-1 season, they're going to have to play better against their NFC North opponents. Last year, they went 1-4-1 against their division rivals, which included a pair of losses to the 6-10 Detroit Lions.

But Green Bay will have the opportunity early in its schedule to fare better against those teams. It plays in the NFL's season opener on Sept. 5 at Chicago and then its home opener versus Minnesota in Week 2.

If the Packers start off with a pair of wins, they will quickly prove they are a better team this season and move up the power rankings into the top 10.

It should be a better year for Green Bay, which still has veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading an offense that features running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams and several other potential breakout receivers.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Here's a team in the bottom third of the power rankings that has the potential to be a surprise in 2019. Led by new head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers should improve from the 5-11 record they had last season.

The offense, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, has talented players such as wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The defense has added key pieces such as defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and rookie linebacker Devin White, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Tampa Bay has a chance to start off the season on a strong note with three winnable games against the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

If the Bucs can start the year positively, they could carry that momentum into the rest of the season. And while it might be tough to overtake the Saints in the NFC South, they may be in contention for a wild card.