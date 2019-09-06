Bryce Harper's X-Rays on Hand Injury Negative After Leaving Game vs. Mets

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left Friday night's 5-4 loss to the New York Mets in the third inning after being hit on the hand by a 92 mph pitch by Steven Matz.

According to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, X-rays on Harper's right hand—which was wrapped following the game—came back negative. Harper reportedly couldn't grip a bat after getting hit.

Harper, 26, has slashed .254/.372/.869 to go along with 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the 72-68 Phils, who are tied for third in the National League East. They are four games out in the NL Wild Card race following their latest loss.

He has had a few injured list stints during his eight-year MLB career. A knee injury kept him off the field for all of June 2013, and a torn UCL in his left thumb forced him to miss over two months in 2014.

A hyperextended left knee and bone bruise in 2017 sidelined him for a month-and-a-half.

The six-time All-Star and 2015 National League MVP joined Philadelphia with massive expectations after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract.

While the ex-Washington National's power stroke remained, Harper struggled a bit at the dish early on, hitting just .219 through May 14.

However, Harper was near-invincible during a nine-game stretch from Aug. 7-16, hitting seven home runs, adding 17 RBI and compiling a 1.366 OPS. That included a walk-off grand slam against the Chicago Cubs.

If Harper has to miss time, it would be the latest blow to the Phillies outfield, which is already without 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen (ACL). Three-time All-Star Jay Bruce (flexor strain) has also been limited to pinch-hitting duties since coming off the injured list Sunday.