NFL Roster Cuts 2019: Predicting Notable Releases After Preseason Week 2

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL preseason isn't just about players getting ready for the start of a new season. There are also cuts that will need to be made.

Not every player currently in training camp and participating in preseason games will still be on their respective team when the regular season begins in less than three weeks. Each team has to cut its roster down to 53 players before its season opener.

Some decisions will be easy, others not so much. There are always key position battles during the preseason that lead to some players earning the final spots on the roster and others getting cut.

Here's a look at five players who could be cut during the second half of the preseason.

C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's tough to prove you're worthy of a roster spot when you can't get on the field.

Much like most of his career, Prosise has dealt with injuries this summer, as a hip sprain has prevented him from playing in the Seahawks' first two games of the preseason. He previously had a hamstring injury and an illness this offseason.

Seattle has plenty of depth in the backfield with the duo of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny leading the way. It's possible the Seahawks decide to cut ties with Prosise, who was their third-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Over three seasons, Prosise has played only 16 games and carried the ball 42 times, 30 of which came in his rookie season. Last year, he had only one carry for minus-three yards.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, New England Patriots

Thomas is another player whose health could lead to him getting cut. The 31-year-old receiver continues to work back from a torn Achilles tendon, but he's made positive strides of late. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Thomas was sprinting at practice earlier this week.

The Patriots don't have great receiver depth, so if Thomas could play even close to the level of his best seasons, it could be a valuable asset. But because they'll likely have five running backs and a fullback on their roster, the Pats will likely only carry five receivers.

If Thomas is healthy and can get on the field with veteran quarterback Tom Brady, it could be a big boost for New England's offense. But how these last two weeks of preseason go could dictate whether that's a possibility.

Thomas played for the Denver Broncos from 2010-18 before a midseason trade to the Houston Texans last season. He tore his Achilles in the Texans' penultimate game last season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 23.

Torrey Smith, WR, Carolina Panthers

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Smith is entering his ninth NFL season, but experience may not be enough for the receiver to make the Panthers' 53-man roster.

Last year, Smith played 11 games for Carolina, hauling in 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. But the Panthers added to their receiving corps over the offseason, signing Chris Hogan and selecting Terry Godwin in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Smith had a slow start to the preseason, missing the beginning of training camp and the preseason opener with a knee injury. He played in Carolina's game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, but he did not have a reception.

Over the past several seasons, Smith's production has declined from his best years with the Baltimore Ravens. It's possible his career will take a different path later this preseason with the possibility remaining of him not making the Panthers' roster.

Mason Crosby or Sam Ficken, K, Green Bay Packers

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

No team carries two kickers, so the loser of the kicking competition in Green Bay is not going to be on the team's roster come Week 1.

The advantage would seem to go to the veteran Crosby, the 34-year-old who has been the Packers' kicker for the last 12 seasons. But his numbers have been slightly down the past two years, as he's made 80.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Ficken doesn't have much NFL experience, as he played four games for the Los Angeles Rams over the last two seasons, making three of his six career field-goal attempts.

Both Crosby and Ficken have only attempted one field goal this preseason, and both made their attempt. It's likely Crosby will earn the job. But with kickers, one poor showing could lead to losing their job, so it's still possible Ficken has a chance to make the team.

Cardale Jones, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Norm Hall/Getty Images

When Jones was at Ohio State, he played a big role in the Buckeyes winning the national championship in 2015. However, he played only 11 career college games before entering the 2016 NFL draft, and he's had a quiet football career since.

Jones is entering his fourth NFL season after spending the last two years as a backup for the Chargers. However, Los Angeles has since signed Tyrod Taylor to back up Philip Rivers and drafted Easton Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Because teams don't typically carry four quarterbacks and the Chargers used a draft pick on Stick, it's likely Jones will be cut before the end of the preseason.

Jones completed four of his six pass attempts for 47 yards in the Chargers' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, and it's likely he'll play again when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. But it could be one of the last times he takes the field in a Chargers uniform.