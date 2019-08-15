Jets' Avery Williamson Ruled out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Falcons

Jets' Avery Williamson Ruled out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. FalconsAugust 16, 2019
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a knee injury during the first half.
Williamson was shaken up after a collision with teammate Tevaughn Campbell, per The Record's Andy Vasquez:
Andy Vasquez @andy_vasquez
Avery Williamson, a starter who is playing with the second-teamers for this defensive drive, is hurt. He called for the medical staff after CB Tevaughn Cambpell appeared to collide with Williamson's knee in the end zone.
He finished the night with four tackles and one sack.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Avery Williamson ruled out with a knee injury. Played 27 snaps, second-most on defense (Maulet, 32). Again: Why play him with the backups? #Jets
Williamson is coming off a season in which he led the Jets with 121 tackles during his first year in the Big Apple, setting a new career high in the process. He also recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception while starting all 16 games.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Injuries are not something the 6'1", 246-pound linebacker has had to deal with much in his career. He has missed just one regular-season game through his first five seasons, and he has made 59 consecutive starts.
Williamson previously missed a day of practice earlier this month due to a foot injury.
