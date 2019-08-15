Jets' Avery Williamson Ruled out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a knee injury during the first half.

Williamson was shaken up after a collision with teammate Tevaughn Campbell, per The Record's Andy Vasquez:

He finished the night with four tackles and one sack.

Williamson is coming off a season in which he led the Jets with 121 tackles during his first year in the Big Apple, setting a new career high in the process. He also recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception while starting all 16 games.

Injuries are not something the 6'1", 246-pound linebacker has had to deal with much in his career. He has missed just one regular-season game through his first five seasons, and he has made 59 consecutive starts.

Williamson previously missed a day of practice earlier this month due to a foot injury.