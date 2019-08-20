Fantasy Football 2019: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Running Backs

0 of 8

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

The NFL is more pass-heavy than ever before. But in fantasy football, running backs are still the kings of the mountain.

If you find a running back who breaks out in a given season, he can vault your team to a deep playoff run. It's like finding a winning lottery ticket.

But given how important running backs are, the demand for their services is equally high. Tailbacks with RB1 upside are worth their weight in gold, especially if they're available outside of the first few rounds.

We're here to help you hit the jackpot.

Only two of the following running backs finished inside the top 20 in PPR fantasy points last season. Many of them boast RB1 upside in 12-team leagues this year, and all of them should improve upon their output from 2018.