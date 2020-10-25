Kenyan Drake Ruled out for Cardinals vs. Seahawks with Ankle Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest after being carted off the field with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Drake had 34 yards on 14 carries prior to exiting.

The 26-year-old was solid if unspectacular in the 2018 season for Miami, rushing for 535 yards and four touchdowns. He split time with Frank Gore, but after the veteran signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, Drake went into that preseason as the team's clear starter atop the depth chart.

His time in Miami didn't last for long as he was traded to the Cardinals in late October. He was far better in Arizona, rushing for 643 yards and eight scores in just eight games. He was good enough that the Cardinals likely didn't think twice about including David Johnson in the trade that netted them superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Even if Johnson had remained, Drake likely would have entered the season as the starter after supplanting him in 2019.

This season, he had rushed for 478 yards and four touchdowns entering Week 7.

While Drake's injury isn't ideal, Arizona still has Chase Edmonds available. Additionally, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray remains a major threat with his legs, giving the Cardinals another option in the run game. The Cardinals have the depth and scheme in place to weather the storm while Drake gets healthy.