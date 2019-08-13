NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded Before the Regular Season

0 of 6

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The first full week of the 2019 NFL preseason is in the books. That means fans are inching closer to regular-season games, while teams are still trying to sort out their final 53-man rosters.

Teams have to be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on August 31, which will be a disappointing day for many NFL hopefuls and a difficult day for many team decision-makers. Figuring out the last few roster spots is never easy, as every team must release quality players.

Teams don't like to let good players go for free, which is one reason why the NFL trade market tends to pick up during the preseason. The other is that some teams start to realize the glaring holes that need to be filled.

We've already seen one notable preseason trade, as the Cleveland Browns dealt running back Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick that could become a third-rounder. Cleveland had a surplus of backs, Houston had a need at the position, and the result was a win-win exchange of assets.

More recently, the Baltimore Ravens sent backup kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Johnson and Vedvik won't be the only players traded before the end of the preseason. Here are some others who are likely to be on the move in the coming weeks.