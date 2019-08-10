Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes Looks Back in MVP Form

1 of 7

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Any thought of a natural Patrick Mahomes regression after last year's MVP campaign seems silly. Dez Bryant—yes, Dez Bryant—best summed up Kansas City's performance in Saturday's meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel sorry for anybody that’s facing the Chiefs this year...seriously," the unemployed wide receiver tweeted.

He's not wrong.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced his superstar quarterback would play the entire first quarter against the Bengals. In the end, Reid only needed to see one drive.

Mahomes nonchalantly orchestrated a flawless first drive with four completions and a 10-yard run during which he smartly slid at the 1-yard line. But one throw really told the story.

Usually, players must work off a little offseason rust before looking like the performers they were during the previous season. Not Mahomes.

The 23-year-old gunslinger connected with tight end Travis Kelce on an out-and-up route for a 36-yard gain on the Chiefs' first offensive snap. Mahomes displayed magnificent touch on the throw, which left Bengals safety Shawn Williams befuddled.

Kansas City features a fully loaded roster with a maestro orchestrating the game's most beautiful offensive scheme.

Every passer who has posted numbers similar to Mahomes' from last season regressed the following year. The safe bet is he will as well. But the Chiefs provided a glimpse that they can continue to be an offensive juggernaut.