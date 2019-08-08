NFL Reporter Peter King Pulled over by Cop During Dan Patrick Show Interview

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Peter King fought the law, and the law won.

Police pulled over the NFL sportswriter for driving while speaking on a cell phone as he was discussing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout on The Dan Patrick Show:

King told the officer that he was on with Patrick, who jokingly offered to speak with him. However, the cop still handed out the ticket.

The sportswriter also revealed that he admitted his guilt in a Twitter conversation with Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

King most certainly isn't the first person to get a summons for driving while speaking on a cell phone. In fact, Larry Higgs of NJ Advance Media reported that occurred 90,194 times in the state of New Jersey alone in 2011.

He's likely the first to get one while speaking with Patrick.