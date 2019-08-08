NFL Reporter Peter King Pulled over by Cop During Dan Patrick Show Interview

NFL Reporter Peter King Pulled over by Cop During Dan Patrick Show InterviewAugust 9, 2019
Peter King fought the law, and the law won.
Police pulled over the NFL sportswriter for driving while speaking on a cell phone as he was discussing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout on The Dan Patrick Show:
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
.@peter_king was in the middle of breaking down the Zeke Elliott situation with us when he got pulled over by the cops 🚔👮♂️ https://t.co/ojpqVnJE9T
King told the officer that he was on with Patrick, who jokingly offered to speak with him. However, the cop still handed out the ticket.
The sportswriter also revealed that he admitted his guilt in a Twitter conversation with Jon Heyman of MLB Network:
Peter King @peter_king
Well, too late for that, @jonheyman. I told the cop when he was giving me the options about how I could contest the ticket: “That’s okay, sir. I am guilty as sin.” https://t.co/Ltb0BUMOJ8
King most certainly isn't the first person to get a summons for driving while speaking on a cell phone. In fact, Larry Higgs of NJ Advance Media reported that occurred 90,194 times in the state of New Jersey alone in 2011.
He's likely the first to get one while speaking with Patrick.
