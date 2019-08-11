NFL Teams Ready to Make a Huge Leap in 2019

0 of 5

David Richard/Associated Press

Right now, as the first week of the NFL preseason unfolds, every team (and its fanbase) has hopes of taking a major leap in 2019.

But there are only so many leaps to be made in a season. It not only requires a strong strategy but also a team stumbling to leave a void.

The nature of a leap can vary, of course. For some teams, it is going from a purgatory-esque state into the playoffs. For others, getting out of the first round of the postseason and into true Super Bowl contention is the next step. And for those scraping the bottom of the barrel, upping the win total by five or six is a sign a rebuild is going swimmingly.

Based on their bodies of work since last season and a simple projection, these are the teams poised to make the biggest leaps.