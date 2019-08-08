Hector Bellerin Says He Is a 'Few Weeks' Away from Rejoining Arsenal Training

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin believes he is a "few weeks" away from returning to first-team training with Arsenal and hopes to be back in competitive action within two months.

The Spaniard has not played since he was stretchered off in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on January 19 with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury. He underwent surgery at the end of January, ruling him out for six to nine months.

Arsenal's 2019-20 Premier League campaign starts on Sunday with a trip to Newcastle United.

Bellerin, 24, will not be available for the match at St. James' Park, but he has given a positive update on his progress:

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery had to cope without Bellerin for a big chunk of last season, as he had only just returned from a calf problem when he was injured against Chelsea. In total, he started 18 Premier League games in 2018-19.

His return to action will be a big boost for Arsenal given he is the club's best right-back:

As well as acting as another attacking threat down the right flank, Bellerin provides balance for the Gunners back line, which is the weakest part of their squad.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles filled in admirably during Bellerin's absence for much of last season, and he will likely continue in the role at the start of the new campaign.

It is not the 21-year-old's natural position, though, as he prefers to play further forward.

Bellerin is a big asset for Arsenal, and despite still being young, he has five seasons of first-team experience behind him already.

His return will be eagerly awaited by the Gunners, who are a better team when he is fit.