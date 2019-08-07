2019 NFL Defensive ROY Odds: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Devin White Favored

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa adjusts his helmet at the team's NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Three years after Joey Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year, oddsmakers are expecting his brother to do the same.

Nick Bosa is the favorite to win the 2019 award, with FanDuel listing him at +600 (bet $100 to win $600). In what's shaping up to be a tight race, Josh Allen (+700), Devin White (+700) and Devin Bush (+750) followed closely behind.

    

