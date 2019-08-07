2019 NFL Defensive ROY Odds: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Devin White Favored

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Three years after Joey Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year, oddsmakers are expecting his brother to do the same.

Nick Bosa is the favorite to win the 2019 award, with FanDuel listing him at +600 (bet $100 to win $600). In what's shaping up to be a tight race, Josh Allen (+700), Devin White (+700) and Devin Bush (+750) followed closely behind.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.