Longtime NFL Writer Don Banks Dies at Age 56

Don Banks, who covered the NFL for Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, died Sunday morning at 56, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Ed Graney.

Graney reported Banks attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Paramedics were called to his hotel room in North Canton on Sunday morning and pronounced him dead.

Banks had just begun working for the Review-Journal.

"Words can't express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don's family and friends," Glenn Cook, the paper's executive editor, said. "Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers."

A number of Banks' colleagues spoke about their interactions with him:

The Review-Journal posted Banks' first piece Saturday following his move to the paper. He had written about the Cleveland Browns' experiences on HBO's Hard Knocks, with the series following the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 season.