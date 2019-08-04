NFL Preseason 2019: Dates, Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream Info

Matt York/Associated Press

Been waiting all offseason for your favorite NFL team to take the field again? You're in luck because every team will have opened their preseason slate by the end of Saturday.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons played in the Hall of Fame Game, and the rest of the NFL teams play their first preseason games from Thursday on. There are 11 games scheduled for Thursday, two on Friday and three on Saturday.

It's not long until rookies make their professional debuts, players begin to battle for roster spots in earnest and starters gear up for the beginning of the new season.

Here's a look at the preseason TV schedule, followed by a closer look at the opening week of the preseason.

2019 NFL Preseason TV Schedule

Preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 10

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m., NFL Network

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m., Fox

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m., Fox

Friday, Aug. 23

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m., NBC

Preseason Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Live-Stream Information

Games that air on CBS can be streamed on CBS All Access.

Games that air on ESPN can be streamed on WatchESPN.

Games that air on FOX can be streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Games that air on NBC can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

Games that air on NFL Network can be streamed on NFL.com.

Preseason Week 1 Preview

One of the most interesting parts of the preseason is seeing players who joined teams during the offseason taking the field for games in their new uniforms for the first time. That includes rookies, players who switched sides during free agency and players who were traded.

Many eyes will be on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, will likely be making his pro debut in the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Murray might not play for long, it will still signal the start of a new era for Arizona.

"I think the goal is for us to get him out of the game with him feeling good about what went on out there," Cardinals first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, according to USA Today's Jess Root. "So whatever that takes, if it's three plays, it will be three plays. If it's 10-12 plays, it will be 12."

Meanwhile, the Cardinals' former starting quarterback, Josh Rosen, is preparing to play for his new team, the Miami Dolphins, who play their first preseason game on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rosen may not start this season for Miami, which also has veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick on its roster, but there are signs that the second-year signal-caller is in the future plans for the organization.

"I think he's made some improvement, really across the board," Dolphins first-year head coach Brian Flores said, according to NFL.com's Jelani Scott. He continued:

"There's things that a lot of people don't see. Better footwork, mechanics in the pocket, decision-making. A lot of times people, all they see is the touchdown pass; they don't see the checkdown that's a positive play for the team. I think he's improved in those areas and I think those are the little things that go a long way at that position."

While Murray and Rosen will be two of the more interesting players to watch this preseason because of their changes of scenery, there will be plenty of other intriguing storylines that develop over the course of preseason. Prepare for the excitement the exhibitions preceding the new NFL season are sure to bring.