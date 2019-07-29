Ex-Cardinals' DT Robert Nkemdiche Reportedly Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche stands on the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 20-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who entered the league in 2016 when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with a first-round pick, reportedly is now free to sign elsewhere. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ole Miss product cleared waivers on Monday and is officially a free agent.

This comes after the Cardinals announced they released him on Saturday.

            

