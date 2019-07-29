Ex-Cardinals' DT Robert Nkemdiche Reportedly Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who entered the league in 2016 when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with a first-round pick, reportedly is now free to sign elsewhere.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ole Miss product cleared waivers on Monday and is officially a free agent.

This comes after the Cardinals announced they released him on Saturday.

