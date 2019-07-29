Nikita Gusev Traded to Devils from Golden Knights for 2020, 2021 NHL Draft Picks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Russia's forward Nikita Gusev celebrate scoring during the penalty shoot out of the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Czech Republic on May 26, 2019 in Bratislava.
JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils announced Monday they have acquired Nikita Gusev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights

The Devils agreed to a new $9 million contract over two years with the talented player.

Vegas will receive a third-round pick in the 2020 draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft in exchange for the left wing.

The 27-year-old has yet to appear in the NHL after beginning his career with the KHL in Russia. 

Gusev was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning but was traded to Vegas in 2017. He never played for either team, but will now get a chance to showcase his skill in North America with New Jersey.

He had already proved himself on the international level, competing with Russia during world championships and Olympics. In the KHL, he has earned four All-Star selections in seven seasons while winning the MVP award last season with SKA St. Petersburg.

His 65 assists and 82 points last year both led the league.

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic put his production in context:

The addition is also the latest in a big offseason for the Devils, which has also featured additions like PK Subban and No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes.

After finishing in last place in the Metropolitan Division last season, New Jersey is in much better shape as an organization going into 2019-20.

