Jin Young Ko Wins 2019 Evian Championship for 2nd Major Title This Year

Jin Young Ko captured her second major title of the season Sunday, winning the 2019 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Ko shot a four-under-67 in the final round to finish at 15 under for the tournament. Jennifer Kupcho, Hyo Joo Kim and Shanshan Feng tied for second at 13 under.

