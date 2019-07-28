Jin Young Ko Wins 2019 Evian Championship for 2nd Major Title This Year

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Jin Young Ko of South Korea in action on the 9th hole during day 4 of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 28, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jin Young Ko captured her second major title of the season Sunday, winning the 2019 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Ko shot a four-under-67 in the final round to finish at 15 under for the tournament. Jennifer Kupcho, Hyo Joo Kim and Shanshan Feng tied for second at 13 under.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Korda's BF Johnny DelPrete Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    LPGA logo
    LPGA

    Korda's BF Johnny DelPrete Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Stanford Holds on to Win 1st LPGA Major

    LPGA logo
    LPGA

    Stanford Holds on to Win 1st LPGA Major

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report