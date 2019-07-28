Jin Young Ko Wins 2019 Evian Championship for 2nd Major Title This Year

Jin Young Ko Wins 2019 Evian Championship for 2nd Major Title This YearJuly 28, 2019
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Jin Young Ko captured her second major title of the season Sunday, winning the 2019 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Ko shot a four-under-67 in the final round to finish at 15 under for the tournament. Jennifer Kupcho, Hyo Joo Kim and Shanshan Feng tied for second at 13 under.
LPGA @LPGA
Jin Young Ko wins the @EvianChamp and is projected to become the @ROLEX Rankings new No. 1! https://t.co/pEsAsF5Dmq
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Korda's BF Johnny DelPrete Arrested in Prostitution Sting