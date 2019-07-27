Report: Ex-Lakers PG Lonzo Ball Sells LA Big Baller Brand Warehouse for $4.3M

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Lonzo Ball has reportedly sold Big Baller Brand's distribution warehouse in Los Angeles.

Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that a "limited liability company" tied to Ball sold the property for a little more than $4.265 million earlier in the month, according to public records.

In March, the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported that Ball had "severed ties" with Big Baller Brand part-owner Gregory Alan Foster after Foster was accused of stealing money from Ball. "ESPN reportedly has seen documentation that Foster took $1.5 million from Ball's personal and business accounts and could not account for that money," Ganguli added.

Ganguli followed up her initial report the following month with a new one stating the FBI was investigating Foster after Big Baller Brand filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million in damages earlier in April.

Come May, Ball addressed the discord within the company his father, LaVar Ball, founded on HBO's The Shop and said, in part (h/t USA Today):

"The way I feel about it is different. Why I covered the BBB up on my arm. Because when I saw that, I saw [Foster]. And that s--t just made me so - like I was tight. Because when we looked at the transactions, that s--t didn't start happening until my mom got sick. Because she took care of all the money s--t. So, that's what really hurt me. Like, that s--t hurt me."

While Lonzo's future with BBB remains murky, the 21-year-old point guard is embarking on a fresh start in New Orleans as he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package that landed Anthony Davis in Southern California.