BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 27 Weekend

With more than half of the BIG3 regular season over, anything could still happen in the 3-on-3 basketball league.

That's because the top of the standings are crowded despite every team having played five of its eight regular-season contests. There are three teams with 4-1 records, followed by two at 3-2.

However, not every team will have a chance to keep pace this weekend. Only six teams will be in action, with the other six taking their bye week. The other half of the BIG3 will have their bye in two weeks' time.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for this week's smaller slate of BIG3 action.

BIG3 Week 6 Schedule

Saturday, July 27 (Games in Salt Lake City)

3's Company vs. Killer 3's, 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Bivouac vs. Aliens, 11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app

Rosters

Full rosters for each of the 12 teams can be found here on the official league website.

Preview

With the Power not in action this week, the Triplets and Killer 3's will each be looking to ascend to the top of the standings. All three teams have a 4-1 record.

The Triplets opened their season with four consecutive wins but lost to the Power last week 50-47. That game moved the defending champions into a three-way tie for first place with the Triplets and Killer 3's.

In his first season in the BIG3, Joe Johnson continues to have a strong campaign for the Triplets. He leads the league in points (109), assists (21) and total field goals (41). He'll look to lead his team to a 5-1 start when they play the Ball Hogs, the only 0-5 team in the league, on Saturday.

The 17-year NBA veteran played two seasons for the Utah Jazz near the end of his career, and he's looking forward to returning to Salt Lake City for this week's BIG3 action.

"Man, I loved it. I honestly look forward to coming back there this weekend," Johnson said, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. "I got some really good friends in Utah. Obviously, the coaching staff was great for me, the players were great. And I loved the city."

The Killer 3's won their first three games of the season before losing to the Trilogy in Week 4. But they bounced back last week with a 50-35 victory over the Ball Hogs.

Now, the Killer 3's will look to start a new winning streak when they play 3's Company, who are 2-3, on Saturday.

The Killer 3's have been led by their top-scoring duo of Rashard Lewis (72 points) and Reggie Evans (71).

Although the Power are not playing, it's possible they could be alone in first place if both the Triplets and Killer 3's lose on Saturday. But with both teams playing lesser opponents, that appears unlikely.