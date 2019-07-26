FIFA 20: Eden Hazard, Virgil Van Dijk Covers, Release Date, Trailer and Details

EA Sports

Not one, but two soccer stars will grace the cover of FIFA 20.

Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk were chosen as the cover athletes for the highly anticipated annual EA Sports release, and each reflected on the honor.

"EA Sports FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers," Hazard said in a press release. "I am lucky to have been on the cover before, but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing, and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season!"

Hazard was also on the cover of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi, although the Belgium star was a member of Chelsea at the time.

"It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20," Van Dijk said. "I've been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember, and so it's an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool FC on the cover of such an iconic game."

FIFA 20 will be available on Sept. 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

EA Sports

EA Sports is also giving gamers the opportunity to experience the action early with pre-orders. Those who pre-order the FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition prior to Aug. 5 will receive an untradeable FUT 20 Ones to Watch Player Item, up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, special edition FUT kits and the ability to play the game three days early on Sept. 24.

Those who pre-order the FIFA 20 Champions Edition will receive up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, special edition FUT kits and access to the game on Sept. 24 as well.

Hazard and Van Dijk are on the cover of an edition with a number of new features, including changes to gameplay such as a new aiming mechanic for free kicks, new strafe dribbling, new controlled active touch tackling and a ball that moves more naturally on the ground and in the air.

Perhaps the most notable feature in FIFA 20 is the Volta Football mode, which features games on the street and in different locations across the world. A Tokyo rooftop, London neighborhood cage and underpass in Amsterdam are among the locations gamers can conquer in the newest version.

Volta Football will let gamers play three-on-three, four-on-four and five-on-five in various sizes of arenas—some of which will have walls. Players can also customize their avatars with different clothes and celebrations.

FIFA 20 will have many of the same features gamers have fallen in love with and new developments that will propel the powerhouse title into the future.

It is a title worthy of two cover stars, and Hazard and Van Dijk fit the bill.