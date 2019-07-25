2020 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots and Chiefs Early Favorites; Browns in Top 5

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

New England Patriots quarterbacks Danny Etling (5), Jarrett Stidham (58), Tom Brady (12), and Brian Hoyer (2), perform field drills during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

With training camps opening across the NFL, oddsmakers are pegging the New England Patriots as the team to beat. 

The Patriots are +700 at Caesars Palace sportsbook to win Super Bowl LIV, which would be their fourth title in six years. The Kansas City Chiefs (+750) follow closely behind, and the Cleveland Browns (+1000) are an unexpected entrant in the top five.

         

