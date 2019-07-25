2020 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots and Chiefs Early Favorites; Browns in Top 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With training camps opening across the NFL, oddsmakers are pegging the New England Patriots as the team to beat.

The Patriots are +700 at Caesars Palace sportsbook to win Super Bowl LIV, which would be their fourth title in six years. The Kansas City Chiefs (+750) follow closely behind, and the Cleveland Browns (+1000) are an unexpected entrant in the top five.

