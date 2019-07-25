Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Joins Arsenal over Tottenham on Season-Long Loan

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Joins Arsenal over Tottenham on Season-Long LoanJuly 25, 2019
Arsenal announced on Thursday that they have completed the loan signing of midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid:
The Gunners have beaten off competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla and AC Milan to land the 22-year-old, per Rodrigo Faez at ESPN FC.
Ceballos made just 13 La Liga starts for Los Blancos last season but arrives in north London fresh from helping Spain win the 2019 Under-21 European Championship.
Manager Unai Emery welcomed Ceballos to Arsenal, per the club's official website.
"We're excited to see Dani join us," he said. "He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."
Arsenal have confirmed their new arrival will wear the No. 8 shirt, last worn by Aaron Ramsey:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
8️⃣ Dani will wear the number eight shirt this season Looking good, @DaniCeballos46 👌 🇪🇸 #HolaDani
Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 but has struggled for regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu with stars such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also in the squad.
Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe thinks he is an exciting signing for the Gunners:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
Dani Ceballos is a player Arsenal fans can get very, very excited about. A little midfield wizard who will run the hard yards too. Let’s see that centre-back in next...
Ceballos told Arsenal's website that Emery played a key role in his decision to join Arsenal.
"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club," he said. "He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives."
The 22-year-old made a total of 23 La Liga appearances last season for Real Madrid, scoring three times.
Squawka Football noted the impact he has made in his brief time in La Liga:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Since 2016-17, Dani Ceballos has won more fouls per 90 minutes in LaLiga than any other midfielder (3.9). Neymar (4.3) is the only player in the division to have won more on average. 🕺 https://t.co/bgOITWrqJF
Ceballos has also picked up six caps for the Spain national side. He featured for the under-21s over the summer and was influential in their success at the tournament in Italy:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Dani Ceballos at the 2019 U21 EUROS: ✓ Most fouls won ✓ Most chances created ✓ Most take-ons completed Near-impossible to get the ball off. 💃 https://t.co/zjKRVvJLqI
The Spaniard can help make up for the loss of Ramsey to Juventus. He is a classy midfielder and can play as part of a three or further forward behind the striker.
The 22-year-old looks a good fit for Arsenal and could make his debut on Sunday when the Gunners take on Lyon in the Emirates Cup.
