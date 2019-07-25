Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Charlie Blackmon

0 of 4

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies signed Charlie Blackmon to a six-year, $108 million extension at the onset of the 2018 season.

Less than two years later, he's on the trade block.

That's according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, who wrote, "Sources say that the Rockies would listen to offers for Blackmon, even though the chances of a trade before next Wednesday's deadline are remote."

While a trade in the coming days might be a long shot, a deal during the offseason could be in play, and there are some obvious potential landing spots.

Morosi highlighted the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals as teams that could have interest.

We broke down what trade packages with those three teams might look like and also added one other speculative landing spot to the discussion.

Be warned, none of these proposed return packages are franchise-altering hauls.

Blackmon is 33 years old, he's a below-average defender (-8 DRS, -13.8 UZR/150), he's no longer a threat on the bases, he's hitting .237 with a terrible .659 OPS away from Coors Field, and he's owed $42 million over the next two years with a $21 million player option for 2022 and a $10 million player option for 2023.

He's still capable of making an impact, but he's not worth multiple elite-level prospects.