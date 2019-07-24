Didi Gregorius, Yankees Beat Twins in Wild Win; 4 Lead Changes in Last 3 Innings

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins appeared to be cruising to a straightforward victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Target Field when they scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead.

There was nothing straightforward about the rest of the game.

New York came storming back in the showdown between division leaders and won 14-12 in 10 innings on the road. The Yanks scored nine runs in the final three innings alone, overcoming the early deficit and still managing a win despite Aroldis Chapman's blown save in the ninth.

Didi Gregorius did the early damage with a two-run double to start the scoring in the first and a three-run homer to trim the six-run deficit in the fifth. The Bronx Bombers still found themselves behind 9-5 entering the eighth inning, but they needed only five batters against Blake Parker to pull within one.

Doubles from Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge made it 9-8 before Gregorius came through again with a two-run double off Ryne Harper to give New York the lead.

The game was far from over, though, as Miguel Sano drilled his second home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth to give the Twins an 11-10 lead. Aaron Hicks then answered right back with a two-run blast of his own in the ninth to make it 12-11 New York.

Not even Chapman could overcome the offensive fireworks in the bottom half of the frame. He walked three straight batters before giving up a sacrifice fly to Jorge Polanco to force extra innings.

Fortunately for the Yankees, Gleyber Torres played the role of hero with an RBI single in the 10th before Austin Romine provided insurance by scoring on a wild pitch.

The Yankees didn't escape without a scare in the bottom of the 10th, though. Adam Ottavino walked three batters before Chad Green earned the save Chapman couldn't by retiring Max Kepler with the bases loaded.

Hicks saved the game with a diving catch to fittingly end the contest in dramatic fashion.

In a game full of twists, turns and memorable moments, Gregorius stood out the most by going 5-for-5 with seven RBI. No other Yankee had more than two RBI despite the team's 14 runs, underscoring how important the shortstop was to the win.

New York leads the American League East and Minnesota leads the American League Central. The two sides theoretically could face each other in October, which would be a treat for baseball fans if Tuesday's contest was any indication.

A best-of-five or best-of-seven series that followed the script of Tuesday's game would be one of the most memorable in baseball history.