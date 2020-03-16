Report: A.J. Green Given Franchise Tag by Bengals Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on veteran wide receiver A.J. Green on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Green is projected to earn $18.3 million for the 2020 season, per Over the Cap.

In January, he gave an interview to Elise Jesse of WLWT and addressed the possibility of receiving the franchise tag. He said it wouldn't be his preferred outcome but that he'd be happy to return to Cincinnati:

In an interview with The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. last October, Green explained how he has used Larry Fitzgerald as a source of inspiration:

"I always looked at Larry and his situation and how he handled things and wanted to model my game like his. Never in the media, always in the media for positive things. That's the biggest thing for me is just watching him. I watch from a distance and how he carries himself on the field. I try to model my game like that."

Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals through thick and thin, and he has become a franchise legend.

Perhaps that's the kind of legacy Green wants to leave in Cincinnati.

He's one of the greatest receivers in Bengals history. He's second to Chad Johnson in both receptions (602) and receiving yards (8,907). He has cracked 1,000 receiving yards in six of his eight active seasons since Cincinnati selected him fourth overall in the 2011 draft.

Green missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury and was limited to eight games in 2018. But he averaged 15.1 yards per reception and 77.1 receiving yards per game in 2018, production that was on par with his career numbers.

Assuming he's healthy, a return to the Pro Bowl could be in store in 2020. And retaining Green is a significant boost for the Bengals, who are all but guaranteed to have a new quarterback.

Although Andy Dalton has one more year left on his contract, Cincinnati's Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns felt like the end of his run.

The home fans who remained at Paul Brown Stadium cheered Dalton off the field:

Additionally, the Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, and the team could use an upgrade after it briefly had Ryan Finley replace Dalton.

Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship for LSU. In addition to his value on the field, the Southeast Ohio native would provide a shot in the arm to lift up the Bengals' sagging attendance.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported that Burrow "made it clear" at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that he wanted the Bengals to hold on to Green.

Having Green around should help Burrow's adjustment to the NFL, assuming he's Cincinnati's choice in the first round.