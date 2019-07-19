Andruw Jones: 'We Got a Problem' If Derek Jeter Isn't Unanimous HOF Selection

Elsa Garrison/Associated Press

Derek Jeter is already Mr. November, but Andruw Jones believes his new nickname should be Mr. Unanimous.

Jones, who finished his 17-year All-Star MLB career with the New York Yankees in 2011 and '12, crossed paths with TMZ Sports Friday afternoon and had some strong opinions about his former teammate's impending Hall of Fame eligibility.

"If Jeter don't get 100 percent, we got a problem then," Jones said.

Former Yankees closer and all-time MLB saves leader Mariano Rivera is currently the only baseball player to be unanimously voted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America into Cooperstown.

Rivera and the rest of the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class will officially be inducted Sunday.

Like Rivera, Jeter spent his entire major league career in Yankee pinstripes—winning five World Series and joining the 3,000-hit club.

The 45-year-old former shortstop retired following the 2014 season, and the 2020 ballot will be his first chance at the Hall of Fame.

