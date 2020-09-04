Cowboys' Randy Gregory Conditionally Reinstated from NFL Suspension

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Friday after being suspended last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gregory can report to the Cowboys on Monday but can't practice until Oct. 5 or play until after Week 6, when Dallas is scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19.

Hill gave an update on what lies ahead: "He will be allowed in the facility starting Monday to go through COVID-19 testing. Once clear, he will be able to participate in meetings and get re-acclimated with the team. But he has not yet been cleared to practice and play."

The Cowboys open their regular season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.

Gregory released a statement on Twitter after the news broke:

Gregory had filed for reinstatement in March, per ESPN's Todd Archer, who reported Gregory was "doing well."

The fourth substance abuse policy violation of his career triggered an indefinite suspension.

Gregory was suspended three times from 2015 to 2017, missing 30 games. The 2015 second-round pick has appeared in 28 of 80 possible regular-season games.

Despite the suspensions, the Cowboys stood by the 27-year-old player.

"He's a pure soul, first and foremost. The proof of that is how he's thought of everybody around him—teammates, coaches, everyone," owner Jerry Jones said after the suspension was announced in 2019, per Hill. "He's genuinely afflicted. Genuinely. It's real. He has to work through, just as you would many things as human beings."

Gregory's on-field talent has also been enough to justify the team's support.

Gregory was a difference-maker in his last full season in 2018, totaling six sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 14 games despite playing limited snaps behind DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving. Though he's never played more than 45 percent of defensive snaps in a season, per Pro Football Reference, Gregory has showed obvious talent.

Now that he's received another opportunity from the NFL, he will try to prove himself and live up to his enormous potential.

And the Cowboys will have another edge-rushing weapon alongside Lawrence, which could be important with plenty of uncertainty around the rest of the defense.