Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Tuesday Europe Group 4 Scores and Latest Schedule

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Tuesday saw plenty of action in Davis Cup Europe Group IV as teams played catch-up after rain delayed proceedings on Monday.

Malta completed a 2-1 win over Andorra and then went on to beat San Marino by the same scoreline in their second match of the day.

It was also a good day for Ireland who picked up wins over San Marino and Kosovo, while Cyprus secured impressive 3-0 victories over Iceland and Armenia.

Tuesday's Results

Malta 2-1 Andorra

Ireland 2-1 San Marino

Malta 2-1 San Marino

Ireland 3-0 Kosovo

Armenia 2-1 Liechtenstein

Cyprus 3-0 Iceland

Cyprus 3-0 Armenia

Liechtenstein 3-0 Albania

Wednesday Fixtures

Armenia vs. Albania

Ireland vs. Andorra

Liechtenstein vs. Iceland

San Marino vs. Kosovo

Further information is available from the tournament's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Cyprus lead in the way in Pool A and are yet to lose a match in their opening two games. Menelaos Efstathiou got his team off to a strong start against Iceland by beating Birkir Gunnarsson 6-1, 6-2.

Petros Chrysochos saw off Egill Sigurdsson 6-1, 6-1 to give Cyprus the win, and they wrapped it up in style in the doubles. Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos making it 3-0 by cruising past Anton Magnusson and Daniel Siddall in straight sets.

Cyprus followed that up with another emphatic win over Armenia. Efstathiou dropped just two games in his victory over Artur Soghoyan, while Chrysochos had no problems defeating Mikayel Khachatryan.

Eleftherios and Neos then teamed up again for the doubles to beat Daniel Karapetyan and Sedrak Khachatryan 6-0, 6-1.

Over in Pool B the top teams look to be Ireland and Malta. Simon Carr completed a 6-0, 6-2 win over San Marino's Filippo Tommesani in a match that was abandoned on Monday due to rain.

San Marino hit back in the second singles rubber of the day, as Marco De Rossi came from a set down to beat Peter Bothwell to level the match.

Ireland went on to secure the win in emphatic style in the doubles:

The team then proved too strong for Kosovo in their second match. Carr and Bothwell both enjoyed straight sets wins in the singles, while Julian Bradley and Osgar O'Hoisin cruised to victory in the doubles.

Malta also needed to finish off their rain-interrupted match against Andorra on Tuesday.

After a win apiece in the singles, Malta took victory thanks to their doubles pairing of Matthew Asciak and Omar Sudzuka beating Eric Cervos Noguer and Ricardo Pablo Rodeiro-Stetson 6-4, 6-3.

Their second win of the day came against San Marino. Asciak maintained his good form with a dominant victory over Tommaso Simoncini, but Matthew Cassar Torreggiani suffered his second defeat of the day against De Rossi.

It was left to an exciting doubles to decide the tie. Asciak and Sudzuka teamed up again to secure the win by beating De Rossi and Domenico Vicini 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.