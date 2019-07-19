NFL Sophomores Poised for a Bounce-Back Season

0 of 9

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

An NFL player's biggest growth spurt often occurs between his first and second seasons, because it's the first time he's fully dedicated to being a professional.

Prior to being drafted, prospects undertake the banquet circuit, combine-specific training, the actual NFL Scouting Combine, pro days, private workouts and team visits before being chosen by a team. Shortly thereafter, they're into rookie minicamps, organized team activities and veteran minicamps before a slight respite provides some time to recharge before training camp. It's a nearly nonstop process from their final days on campus until their first professional campaign.

As such, rookies never receive an opportunity to train for their first season. Their second year is completely different. Everything slows down.

After being thrown into the fire, the young veterans finally have an opportunity to take a step back, not be overwhelmed and assess the previous year. Furthermore, their training regimens change to better achieve their goals.

The fortunate few who excelled in their first season are looking to build upon their early success. Others are looking to bounce back after poor play or get healthy after suffering an injury. A select number will see a dramatic rise in performance after a disappointing rookie season.